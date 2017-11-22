JusMin Toader about the IJ reports following the inspections at the Public Ministry and DNA: I will present my conclusions as a minister in a press conference

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Tuesday when leaving the Superior Council of Magistracy 9CSM) that the conclusions have been discussed on each topic of the Judicial Inspection report following the inspections conducted at the General Prosecutor’s Office, but he didn’t give further details. Toader said he will present his conclusions related to the reports on the inspections made by Judicial Inspection (IJ) at the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and at the Public Ministry in a press conference; being asked by the journalists when this conference will be held, Justice Minister answered that he will not take his leave on Holidays, so it is possible to organize it even in the last day of the year.

“The content of the report has been discussed. Conclusions have been discussed on each objective that formed the object of the report. It was decided if the Prosecutors Section assumes this inspection report or not. (…) I will present my conclusions when I will express myself in public – of course, this is also in public -, when I will present my report as the Justice Minister” Tudorel Toader stated when exiting CSM.

He added that he will hold a press conference at the Justice Minister, in which he will present his conclusions on the Judicial Inspection report following the inspections conducted at DNA and the Public Ministry.

Asked by the journalists when this conference will be held, Toader answered that he will not take his leave on Holidays, so it is possible to organize it in the last day of the year

“My answer is that when I will make a decision, I will invite you to a press conference (…) in a short term, not later than this year. I didn’t take my leave this year, I will not take it on Holiday also, and therefore it is possible to call you on December 31” the minister said to the journalists.

The Prosecutors Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy discussed on Tuesday on the Judicial Inspection report related to the inspection conducted at the Prosecution Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, at the Minister Tudorel Toader’s request. The General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar wasn’t present at CSM.

One week ago, Judicial Inspection announced that on November 9 it sent to the Prosecutors Section of the Superior Council of magistracy “the report whose object is the managerial efficiency and the manner of fulfilling the duties arising from laws and regulations at the Prosecution Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, as well as the observance of the procedural and regulatory norms by the prosecutors and specialized auxiliary staff of the Prosecution Office”.

The inspection conducted at the Prosecution Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice took place between September 4 and 29, and the team that performed the checks related to the activity in 2016 and the first semester of this year, consisted of eight judicial inspectors.

Judicial Inspection’s control was based on a request sent on June 19 by the Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, who ordered the inspections at DNA and at the Prosecution Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, arguing that the two institutions haven’t been checked since ten years ago.

In DNA’s case, the Judicial inspection’s report was sent to the Prosecutors Section of CSM on October 5, and it has already been discussed by the CSM section. Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated last week that we will make a decision following the control of the Judicial Inspection at the National Anticorruption Directorate “this year, for sure”.

“I ordered the control, the Inspection made the two controls, they issued reports, the one related to DNA has more than five hundred pages. It is my obligation, not only a moral one, but also a legal one, as a minister, to capitalize the results of the inspection report. I cannot pretend that nothing happened, i cannot ignore the report and say see you soon, let’s mind our business, regardless of its conclusions. Regardless of what I will consider following the assessment of the report’s conclusions, some of them will agree with me and the others will criticize me. The problem is only nuanced, which part will agree with me and which one will criticize me, the mathematical result will be the same. My assessment will not be related only to the opinion of the Inspection’s report, I will integrate my conclusions on the report in an overall assessment of the activities carried out by the entities in question” Tudorel Toader stated.