JusMin Toader checks detention conditions at Codlea Penitentiary

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader has checked the detention conditions at the Codlea Penitentiary, the premises for inmates’ recreational activities, the way the inmates’ lucrative activities are managed, as well as the working conditions of the prison staff, the Justice Ministry (MJ) announced on Wednesday in a press statement.

Senior official Marieta Safta was also part of the delegation.

The minister held talks with some inmates and listened to their views on the detention conditions.

Administrative areas at the Codlea Penitentiary will be transformed into detention rooms for inmates, with 80 new detention place expected to be created that comply with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) standards, which means at least four square metres per inmate.

To reduce the risk of recidivism, one of the possible solutions is to create a package of post-release measures to continue reintegration efforts after the inmates are released.

The delegation also inquired into the working conditions of the special civil servants with the National Penitentiary Administration, as well as the staff shortage. The purpose of these steps is to identify the measures that can be taken by the Ministry of Justice to improve working conditions.

The MJ representatives also visited the Rodbav Penitentiary Staff Training and Recovery Centre in Brasov County. They toured the accommodation and training rooms where classes are held for the newly hired special civil servants in the penitentiary system. The delegation held talks with the centre’s management to identify development prospects.