JusMin Toader: Draft on Justice laws in one of most debated bills

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader rejected in Parliament on Tuesday the accusations of lack of transparency in the initiative to modify the Justice laws, underscoring that these changes were necessary, taking into account that the legislation dates back to 2004, as well as an updating request coming in 2015 from the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM).

Tudorel Toader responded on Tuesday in the plenary meeting of the Deputies’ Chamber to the critics included in the simple motion on Justice initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) parliamentary groups.

“The draft was put forward, you say, of a hidden manner. I don’t know how hidden was this draft sent. In my opinion it is one of the most debated bills.

He added that the draft will undergo the opinion request circuit from the relevant ministries and the opinion-issuing institutions, and then it will be presented in the Government.