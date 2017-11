JusMin Toader: I’ll probably show dynamics of CVM reports, it started with 3 recommendations and got to 12

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Thursday that he intends to present a development over time of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) reports, in order to show how and in what period the number of recommendation has increased.

“I have read and re-read the CVM report. Today, I will probably show the dynamics of the CVM reports, for you to see how it started with three recommendations and it got to 12, to see when the number of recommendations multiplied and why, what is the stage of accomplishment and then you draw the conclusions,” Toader stated, upon leaving the Constitutional Court of Romania meeting, during which he presented the Gov’t view regarding the request of Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu to establish if there is a judicial conflict between the Gov’t and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in the “Belina” case.

The Justice Minister assessed that the latest CVM report contains positive conclusions regarding the development of Romania’s judicial system.

“I have presented the conclusion of the report, which is positive, that Romania can fulfill its objective of having the CVM lifted before the tenure of the incumbent European Commission ends (…) I have taken note of the commission’s assessment of the progress made by Romania with meeting the recommendations made in January 2017. It is a milestone report, which is very important to underline, is a progress report, a report tracing progress from the previous similar report of January 2017. The report highlights many of Romania’s progress from January 2017, providing a basis for the Commission’s conclusion on Romania meeting all the CVM recommendations in the near future, with 2018 being a possible time horizon,” Toader said at a news conference.