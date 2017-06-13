JusMin Toader: Interim CVM progress report to be submitted to EC next week at the latest

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that he will be submitting to the European Commission an intermediary report on Romania’s progress under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and do so by the next week, mentioning that Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu assured him that by June 15 he will get the answer from Parliament to three recommendations in the report that regard it.

“Mr Chairman Tariceanu have assured me that is some days’ time, that is before June 15, I will get the part incumbent on the Legislature concerning three recommendations – transparency in the lawmaking process; a code of conduct, ethics and integrity and grounding the decisions approved by Parliament in relation with criminal cases. Mr Chairman have assured me that by 15 he will submit the progress made by the Legislature to be integrated with the progress report, an intermediary report, so that we may forward it to the European Commission on June 15,” Toader said Monday at the Senate House.

He explained that he had several meetings with officials of the judiciary and Parliament regarding the progress report.

“At 10:00 hrs, I met Mr Attorney General Lazar, Mrs Chair of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Ghena, Mrs Chair of the Supreme Court Tarcea, at the Justice Ministry offices. For one and a half hour we discussed the 12 benchmarks of the CVM. The commission members who have visited Romania have until July to draw up their mid-year report. There are 12 recommendations regarding 12 benchmarks, nine of which regard the judiciary and three Parliament. Last week, I met Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies’ Judiciary Committee Mr Nicolicea, and the chairman of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, at the Justice Ministry. We discussed the objectives of the three recommendations that concern Parliament. (…) I came to discuss with the Senate chairman because we have until June 15 to submit the report on progress under CVM to the European Commission,” said Toader.