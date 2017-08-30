JusMin Toader on Justice laws: We are presenting the draft as soon as we have CSM opinion. Roadmap for meeting ECHR criteria on penitentiaries to be presented before Gov’t next week

The bill on the modification of the Justice Laws is about to be presented before the Government after the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) issues its advisory opinion, Minister Tudorel Toader said in the beginning of Wednesday’s Government meeting,

“As soon as we have the CSM opinion, we are reviewing the modifications and we are going to present the bill before the Government and then submit it for your approval; after which, if approved, the bill will follow the normal course of a legislative procedure in Parliament,” said Toader, after he was asked by prime Minister Mihai Tudose about the stage of the law package on Justice.

Moreover, Tudorel Toader stated that the bill on the modification of the Justice laws’ package will be on the CSM table on Wednesday.

“We are waiting for the CSM advisory opinion. (…) There is an ample debate going on in the public area related to this law package on Justice. CSM is expected to provide an advisory opinion; CSM, which has a department of prosecutors/judges. And the favorable opinions will not be given neither by the prosecutors separately, nor by the judges separately, but by the plenary sitting of the body, with modifications and so on (…) to the bill on the modification of the Justice laws, the three laws,” said Toader.

Roadmap for meeting ECHR criteria on penitentiaries to be presented before Gov’t next week

Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, announced that next week he will present before the Government the roadmap for meeting the criteria established in the pilot decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with respect to Romanian penitentiaries.

“We are going to present the roadmap for meeting the criteria established in the pilot judgment of the ECHR next week; besides the measures related to the conditions of detention in penitentiaries (…) we will also bring the legislative proposals to be submitted to Parliament for approval, so that the conditions of detention, on the one hand, and the legislative measures, on the other hand, continue what we can call the downward trend in terms of the dynamics of the population in penitentiaries, while knowing the fact that, as of the autumn of 2015 until now, the number of those held in penitentiaries, of the detainees, dropped by 1,500,” said Toader, in the beginning of Wednesday’s government meeting.

According to the Minister of Justice, if this trend “meets” the other measures meant for improving the conditions and the legislative measures, Romania is close to meeting the requirements established in the pilot judgment of the ECHR.

Moreover, Tudorel Toader specified that there are three categories of measures taken into account with respect to the penitentiaries.

“In respect to penitentiaries, there are three large categories of measures taken into account: building two penitentiaries – one in Berceni (a neighborhood in the Capital City Bucharest), we are going to submit the bill for Parliament’s approval today, so that we will be able to acquire the feasibility study and initiate the normal procedure, the legal procedure; secondly, we have a rigorous situation of penitentiaries that can be extended with new pavilions; and, third of all, we have the situation of penitentiaries and we will see which one of the 44 penitentiaries in Romania can be modernized,” said Toader.