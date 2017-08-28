JusMin Toader pays surprise visit to Iasi Penitentiary

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader continued on Monday the series of visits to institutions of the Romanian judiciary, with a surprise visit to the Iasi Penitentiary.

According to press statement released by the Justice, as was the case on previous trips, the purpose of this visit was to get to know the conditions of detention such as overcrowding and the way in which the activities aimed at rehabilitating the inmates and reducing the risk of recidivism are carried out.

Toader toured the detention facilities, the grocery store within the penitentiary, the food hall, and the work places where lucrative activities are carried out by people deprived of liberty.

He also held talks with the management of the Iasi Penitentiary, with the leader of the Federation of Trade Unions of the National Penitentiary Administration and some of the employees on duty, in an attempt to identify the measures that could be taken at the level of the Ministry of Justice to improve the conditions in which the staff carry out their work.

Toader gave assurances that he remains committed to continue efforts to improve the detention conditions in the Romanian penitentiary system and to improve the working climate for employees, in an attempt to make the system comply with the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) .

According to the Justice Ministry, the visit to the Iasi Penitentiary was unannounced, as were the previous ones, in an attempt to see how a penitentiary conducts its business on a regular working day.