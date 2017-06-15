JusMin Toader resigns office

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced having stepped down from office.

“I am voicing full solidarity with the Government members; I have tendered my resignation as justice minister,” Toader said in his post.

I am still Minister of Justice; I will observe political and judicial decisions

Earlier on Thursday, Toader stated that he is still a member of the Gov’t, underscoring that he will observe the political and judicial decisions that will be made.

“A Gov’t, regardless of its working stage, has two components, relying on two pillars: a political pillar – the support of a majority alliance and a pillar in the form of a judicial component offered by Parliament. I am still a part of a Gov’t even, if I’m independent, a Gov’t that lost yesterday its political support, but that still has judicial support. Personally, I believe that the moment when political support for a Gov’t is withdrawn, implicitly the political support for each member of the Gov’t, even if is a party member, of a party or other, or independent. Clearly I will observe the decisions that are to be made on the two components – politics and justice,” Toader stated at the Justice Ministry headquarters.

When asked whip camp he is on – Grindeanu or Liviu Dragnea’s camp – Toader answered: “Today, I am still the minister of jjustice carrying out the office duties, I am a part of no camps; remember that I am independent!”

In regards to failing to complete the project on the “Justice District”, he pointed out that it cannot be done within four months.

“Someone or even the report stated that four months have passed since being in office, you know I arrived there two months later, not from January, four months have passed and I failed to complete the ‘Justice District.’ The ‘Justice District’ is s an extremely generous and large project; there are 11 hectares of land near the National Library, there are some private properties that should be expropriated. There should be feasibility studies, authorisations, projects. Whoever gets to carry through the ‘Justice District’, which is a generous and beautiful project, will do a great work for Justice, because that will gather together (…) the CSM [Supreme Council of Magistrates], the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Justice, the General Prosecutor’s Office, all the courts, all the units of the Public Prosecution Service (…)” Toader explained.

When asked if there is anything he will reproach himself of when holding the office of the justice minister, Toader answered: “You should relate to the governing programme, to the objectives in the programme and to what you know that I have done or not.”