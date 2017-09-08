JusMin Toader wants training centre for penitentiary workers

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Friday said he is planning on turning the former headquarters of the National Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office (PNA) of Voluntari into an institute for training penitentiary workers.

“We are planning to turn that former PNA headquarters into an institute, a future continuous training school for penitentiary workers, because most legal or non-legal professions have this form of continuous training,” said Tudorel Toader, who attended the Folklore Festival for inmates.

He announced that the procedure for the procurement of the feasibility study at the penitentiary in Berceni will soon be initiated.

The minister brought to mind that the roadmap on the pilot resolution issued by the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) in respect to penitentiaries of Romania is on its last stretch of being completed.

Toader mentioned that he initiated a draft law currently undergoing a procedure of decision-making transparency, providing the legal possibility of selling works of art made by inmates. He said that it does not only mean an earning, but also talent capitalisation, that of the labour of the authors of the works in question and a step towards social reinsertion of the inmates.

Moreover, the Justice Minister said he saw in the penitentiaries he visited works which some of the inmates made with much talent, craft and dedication.

“I have been Justice minister for a relatively short amount of time, an interval in which I have tried to get acquainted to the penitentiary system, I have known several penitentiary units. I will continue this direction and we’ll certainly be together for solving, as much as possible, all problems concerning penitentiaries,” Tudorel Toader added.