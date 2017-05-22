JusMin Tudorel Toader: SIPA archive, a stain on Romanian justice. I will publish Thursday list of visitors of SIPA archives

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader considers that the Internal Anti-corruption Protection Service (SIPA) archive is a stain on Romanian justice and announced that the first step in the process of declassification would be to publish the names of those who “visited it”, and possibly the number of “visits” made.

Toader wrote on Monday morning on his Facebook page that the truth must be brought to the surface, whether it be pleasant or unpleasant.

“The SIPA archive – a stain on Romanian justice! Pleasant or unpleasant, the truth must be brought to the surface. The first step – I will release the names of those who “visited” the archive, and possibly the number of “visits”! states Toader.

The Justice Minister affirmed on Friday in Iasi that the SIPA archive will surely be declassified, while pointing out that, through his office, he can declassify classified information.

“The SIPA archive will surely be declassified. I do not know the SIPA’s archive, I haven’t been to it. It probably contains information on all levels, at all levels. The Justice Minister can declassify confidential information. Whatever pertains to the Government’s competencies can only be declassified by the Government’s decision. If there were to be any state secrets there, they can only be declassified at the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) level. Consequently, I have read all the history and all the regulations and all the commissions, all the evaluations regarding the SIPA archive,” Tudorel Toader affirmed.

” I will publish Thursday list of visitors of SIPA archives”

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday in Iasi that on Thursday he will publish a list of those who have visited the archives of the Internal Anti-Corruption Protection Service (SIPA).

“This is, if you want, a general statement, as truth always has to out in any field. Obviously, I meant the truths in the SIPA archives, because there are probably many more and, you see, the SIPA archives are a concern for everybody: it has taken up public, journalistic and judicial debate.We will reveal those truths today, in keeping with procedures and regulations and the powers to declassify the archives,” said Toader.

He added that he did not enter the hallways of the SIPA archives, but he had information about those who have visited the place, and that is why he will publish a list of such visitors on Thursday.

“The first step I will be taking this week, on Thursday, is publish a list of those who have visited the archives, those who have entered their rooms alone or accompanied; there is a log showing the time they entered and the time they left, so that everybody will get to know the truths from the archives. I know who entered. I have not even entered their hallways. I know who did. Once again, my first step will be the log showing names, surnames, number of visits, data, hour and minutes. And hence a conclusion can be drawn. You will know that X knows what is in the archives; you will get to know that some entered several times; you will know that some came in accompanied; some were on their own, so you will get to know the depositors of the intelligence gleaned from the archives. Once again, we, the ministry, will proceed in keeping with rules and regulations,” said Toader.