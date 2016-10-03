Justice Minister Raluca Pruna: I will have a convenient solution for the Romanian penitentiary system

Justice Minister Raluca Pruna stated on Friday, at Sinaia, that she will discuss with the Labour Minister about the requests of the employees in the penitentiary system, mentioning that she would do this also if protests wouldn’t exist.

“I welcome that penitentiaries are open and the press can directly see the situation in the penitentiaries, I think it helps the debate. (…) I am discussing about the claims of the unions with Minister Pislaru, and I believe in a very short time I will have a convenient solution for the Romanian penitentiary system in Romania. I don’t do this because unions have asked me to, and I regret that they made these protests and weren’t willing to wait. I do this because it’ my duty as a minister, therefore I had to do it anyway, with or without protests”, Raluca Pruna stated.

Regarding the fact that she is accused of exclusively taking care of the detainees’ problems, the Justice Minister recalled the problems of prisons’ overcrowding, underlying that she gives the missing “tools” to the staff in the penitentiary system.

“As a minister, I am forced to be on the side of the persons in custody, because I recall the Romanian people that Romania has a quasi-pilot decision from the European Court of Human Rights since 2012 (ECHR), who asked Romania to adjust the situation related to overcrowding. In June 2016, 2,000 requests were registered at ECHR only for 2016, all of them being sent by the persons in custody, so yes, I know them, I am taking care of this issue because it’s my duty as the Justice Minister. The ECHR decisions do not concern, any of them, in any way, the situation of the staff in the penitentiaries, of the employees, but it doesn’t mean that I am ignoring this issue, and I believe that since I was appointed as a minister, I gave to the penitentiary system, to the employees, the missing tools, namely a regulation, because they didn’t have one, and since we are talking about salaries, I will publically recall that, by the GO no.20, I provided a social assistance increase of 25 percent to those who work in penitentiaries. Not to all of the, since not all of them are directly working with the detainee. (…) I am doing my job as a minister, related to both the one and the others”, added Minister Raluca Pruna, according to Mediafax.

The Justice Minister Raluca Pruna participated on Friday, at Sinaia, to the meeting of the presidents, vice presidents and economic managers of the Courts of Appeal with the representatives of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, of the Superior Council of the Magistracy and of the Justice Ministry. The event was organized by the Ploiesti Court of Appeal.