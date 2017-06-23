Justice Ministry announces public debates on June 28 and July 3, on establishing the threshold value for the abuse of office

Justice Ministry (MJ) announces it will organize two public debates on June 28 and July 3, on amending the provisions of the Criminal Code related to the abuse of office in compliance with the Constitutional Court’s decisions.

On June 28, starting at 10.00 AM, the debate will take place being attended by the representatives of the civil society and business environment, while on July 3, also starting at 10.00 AM, it will be attended by the representatives of the institutions within the judiciary, of the professional associations of magistrates, of the academic environment and independent legal professions. “The two debates will be held at the Justice Ministry, in the Council Room, the 1st Floor, within the capacity of the room. Participants can subscribe by sending a message to this end at: dezbaterecod@just.ro”, reads a press release issued by the Ministry on Thursday.

On June 6, JusMin Tudorel Toader announced that, following the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on the abuse of office, this offense will be redefined, including by establishing a value threshold, arguing that CCR decisions are binding and they produce consequences only for the future.

“Considering this decision, the content of the offense of abuse of office is to be reconfigured by establishing a value threshold” the Justice Ministry stated, after listing its arguments in favor of this statement.

Thus, Justice Ministry explained that, by the Decision no.405, the Constitutional Court admitted the constitutional challenge of the provisions of Art.246 of the Criminal Code since 1969 and of Art.297 par.(1) of the Criminal Code, and held that “they are constitutional to the extent in which the phrase ‘deficiently performs’ in their content, means ‘by breaching the law’”.

“In essence, in the decision’s reasoning, the Court provided that not performing or deficiently performing a deed must be analyzed only be relating to the office duties expressly regulated by the primary legislation – laws and GEOs. This is because adopting secondary regulating acts which detail the primary legislation is made only within the limits and according to the regulations that rule them. The Court holds that the criminal illegalities are the most serious form of breaching the social values, and the consequences of applying the criminal law are the most serious ones, so it is mandatory for the legislator to establish guarantees against the arbitrariness by issuing clear and predictable regulations. (…) The Court ruled on the same legal provisions from the perspective of the criticisms related to the non-existence of a certain value of the damage or of a certain intensity of the injury resulted from committing the deed” stated the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice also quotes the CCR press release, according to which by rejecting the unconstitutional challenge of the provisions of Art.297 par.(1) of the Criminal Code, the Court held that “given the nature of the legislative omission in question, the Constitutional Court does not have the jurisdiction to fulfill this normative defect, since it would exceed its legal attributions, acting within the scope of the primary or delegated legislator, which is the only authority that has the obligation to establish the value threshold or the intensity of the injury resulted from committing the deed , in the content of the criminal regulations related to the offense of the abuse of office”.

MJ also mentions that the Constitutional Court’s decisions are published in the Official Journal, and from the publishing date, they are generally binding and produce consequences only for the future.

The Constitutional Court judged on Tuesday the unconstitutional challenge filed by Liviu Dragnea’s ex-wife, Bombonica Prodana, related to the definition of the abuse of office; the Government asked the Court to reject as being inadmissible the request of the PSD leader’s former wife, who is sent to court for abuse of office.

The Supreme Court decided on March 28 to notify CCR on the definition of the abuse of office, following the request filed by Liviu Dragnea’s ex-wife, Bombonica Prodana.

On March2, Bombonica Prodana filed a request by which she asked the notification of the Constitutional Court on the definition of the abuse of office, regarding two issues. One of the issues was related to the ambiguity of the phrase “deficiently performs” if there is no minimal value threshold to define an offense as abuse of office.

The DNA prosecutor opposed this request, arguing that the Constitutional Court’s judges have previously ruled on similar cases.

In the notification of the Constitutional Court, Bombonica Prodana’s lawyers argued that in order to be able to indict a person for abuse of office, there must be a minimum threshold of the damage, appreciating that criminalizing the deed without relating to a damage, as the current law provides, is unconstitutional.

JusMin Tudorel Toader stated several times that he will not impose a value threshold for the offense of the abuse of office.

“I will not establish a threshold, either a maximal one or a minimal one. I was a judge at the Court, I am a member in the Venice Commission, but the national legislator must respect the fundamental law. The fundamental law says that the deed of a servant is an abuse, and it doesn’t refer to a threshold. The judge is free to appreciate that a deed which is abuse, with a certain damage consequence, is an offense or not. The judge has the freedom to appreciate because it depends on the perpetrator’s personality and character, on the seriousness of the deed, it depends if he is a recidivist or not, it depends on the purpose of the deed. The judge may decide that the execution of the sentence can be suspended it may postpone the execution of the sentence, and the prosecutor may renounce to prosecution” Tudorel Toader stated.

Tudorel Toader: On Thursday, I’ll set timetable for public consultations on implementing CCR ruling on abuse of office. In don’t have a threshold in my pocket

Outgoing Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated that later on Thursday he was going to set the timetable for the public consultations on the manner of implementing the Constitutional Court (CCR) ruling on abuse of office, refusing to talk about a threshold for the damage caused via the committal of abuse of office and stating that nothing is ruled out or set in stone from the start.

“We have the ruling published in the Official Journal. The timetable for the public consultations on the manner of implementing the CCR ruling on abuse of office is being set today,” Toader announced.

Asked with whom he will discuss this topic, the minister said: “with civil society, with legal professionals, with any citizen who has an interest in taking part in these debates in order to find that reasonable threshold that sets infractions apart from criminal offences.”

In what concerns the threshold for the damage caused via the committal of abuse of office and what “reasonable” means, Toader said that “reasonable thresholds can be different thresholds.”

“I don’t have a threshold in my pocket,” the minister said, adding: “We’re not ruling out anything from the start, we’re not setting anything in stone from the start.”