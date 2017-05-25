Justice Ministry releases names of SIPA archives’ visitors

The Ministry of Justice (MJ) released on Thursday the list of those who visited the SIPA (Internal Anti-Corruption Protection Service) archives, including the names of Laura-Iulia Scantei, vice-president of the Senate, and Horia Georgescu, former chief of the National Integrity Agency (ANI).

“The SIPA archive was abrogated by Government order 127/26 January 2006. After the archive was closed, 22 “visits “were recorded in 22 minutes drawn up “on the occasion of the sealing / unsealing of the spaces in which it was stored.” The 22 minutes record the date of the visit, the order of the Minister of Justice that granted access to the archives, the committee structure, the signature of the committee’s members, as well as the mention ‘After verifying and inspecting the status of the documents for the future development of the committee’s activity, the windows were sealed, the doors of the two rooms as well as the access door were also resealed, the number of the seal used was indicated,” reads the document released by the Ministry of Justice.

According to him, on June 1, 2007, Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Laura-Iulia Scantei, Danut-Marian Manzala and Nicolae Tiliban visited the archive, the following visit that being recorded on June 6 2017 – Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Doina Armenian, Laura-Iulia Scantei, Danut-Marian Masala, Nicolae Tiliban.

On June 14, 2007, Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Doina Armean, Andreea Istrati, Danut Marian Manzala and Nicolae Tiliban visited the archive, and on June 20, 2017 – Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Doina Armean, Andreea Istrati, Laura- Iulia Scantei, Danut-Marian Manzala, Nicolae Tiliban.

The following visits to the archives were recorded as follows:

* June 28, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Laura-Iulia Scantei, Danut-Marian Manzala, Andreea Istrati, Nicolae Tiliban;

* July 5, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Laura-Iuliana Scantei, Danut-Marian Manzala, Andreea Istrati, Nicolae Tiliban;

* July 13, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Doina Armean, Andreea Istrati, Danut-Marian Manzala, Nicolae Tiliban;

* 20 July 200 7 – Marius Iosif, Doina Armean, Danut-Marian Manzala, Nicolae Tiliban;

* August 1, 2007 – Doina Armean, Laura Scantei, Danut-Marian Manzala, Nicolae Tiliban;

* August 31, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Laura Scantei, Horia Georgescu, Nicolae Tiliban;

* September 7, 2007 – Vasilica Bura, Doina Armean, Horia Georgescu, Andreea Istrati, Nicolae Tiliban;

* September 14, 2007 – Vasilica Bura, Doina Armean, Andreea Istrati, Danut-Marian Manzala, Nicolae Tiliban;

* October 4, 2007 – Tiberiu Ungureanu, Marian-Cornel Popescu, Marius Iosif, Eugen-Mihai Fintana, Nicolae Tiliban, Constantin Caruntu;

* November 2, 2007 – Iosif Marius, Horia Georgescu, Andreea Istrati, Nicolae Tiliban;

* November 5, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Horia Georgescu, Andreea Istrati, Nicolae Tiliban;

* November 9, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Horia Georgescu, Vasilica Bura, Doina Armean, Andreea Istrati, Laura Scantei, Nicolae Tiliban

* November 28, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Horia Georgescu, Andreea Istrati, Valentin Ignuta

* December 5, 2007 – Marius Iosif, Vasilica Bura, Horia Georgescu, Monica Boboc, Andreea Istrati, Danut-Marian Manzala, Valentin Ignuta, Florian Ungur

* January 24, 2008 – Marius Iosif, Tiberiu Ungureanu, Marian-Cornel Popescu, Iuliu-Maximilian Oana, Radu Mihaela, Ionel Postelnicu, Nicolae Tiliban

* April 10, 2008 – Marius Iosif, Laura Scantei, Georgescu Horia, Raduta Cornel, Ungureanu Tiberiu, Tiliban Nicolae

* April 22, 2008 – Marius Iosif, George David, Iulian Spinu, Nicolae Tiliban

* December 13, 2013 – Florian-Teodor Andronache, Marius Stef, Adrian Oltenas, Nicolae Tiliban.

MJ points out that the documents do not hold reference to the activities carried out in 2006.