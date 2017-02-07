Justice Ministry sends CMS request for withdrawal of criminal law amendment bill

The Ministry of Justice sent on Tuesday the Supreme Council of the Magistrates (CSM) a note requesting the withdrawal of a previous endorsement request for the bill on the amendment of the Criminal Codes, CSM spokesperson Daniela Lecca told Agerpres.

CSM announced on Monday having received from the Justice Ministry a bill amending and supplementing the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as the draft ordinance repealing OUG No. 13/2017.

“In the morning of February 6, 2017 the Supreme Council of the Magistrates received for endorsement from the Justice Ministry the following draft regulatory acts: the bill amending and supplementing Law No. 286/2009 on the Criminal Code and Law No. 35/2010 on the Criminal Procedure Code; the draft Government emergency ordinance repealing OUG No.13/2017 amending and supplementing Law No. 286/2009 on the Criminal Code and Law No. 35/2010 on the Criminal Procedure Code,” CSM said in a release.

The Justice Ministry subsequently announced through spokesperson Cristina Lita that it was discarding the bill amending and supplementing the regulatory acts related to the Criminal Codes and which had already been referred to CSM, as it plans to develop a more complex act.

The ministry said that it does not envisage working out a bill to amend the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The Ministry of Justice does not plan to work out a bill amending and supplementing Law No. 286/2009 on the Criminal Code and Law No. 135/2010 on the Criminal Procedure Code. The ministry is currently centralizing the Constitutional Court decisions on the aforementioned regulatory acts for a subsequent review,” the Ministry of Justice explained.