JusticeMin Toader: I presented Venice Commission report regarding GEO No.13, 14 and protests

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Saturday that within the 110th meeting of the plenary session of the Venice Commission he presented a report regarding the Emergency Ordinances No.13 and 14, the civic attitude and the protests related to this topic.

He mentioned that he is a member of the Venice Commission and attends the workings alongside Bogdan Aurescu who is a substitute member.

“The President of the Commission sent the invitation (…) to make a presentation in the plenary meeting of the Commission regarding the latest constitutional, legislative developments of Romania. I have already made this presentation, this report. What would I talk about? The Ordinance No. 13 with the repealing law, the Ordinance No.14 with the approval law, about the civic attitude, the protests which accompanied these legislative events, about the decision of the Constitutional Court which was published yesterday in the Official Journal of Romania. I presented the content of the normative acts, the judicial effects that were and are still produced by those and the social consequences they have generated,” Toader said on the Digi 24 private television station.

He claimed that this report was needed in order to better inform the European Commission, the European Council, the Venice Commission.

“Only by communicating the content and developments I referred in a correct manner and in good time, our assessments can be objective in agreement with the social judicial realities,” Toader added.

When asked if he will request the Venice Commission a point of view after the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the conflict between the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the Government, the Justice Minister responded that this forum cannot amend CCR’s decisions.

“The Commission’s points of view are always welcomed, but on the future and not regarding the past,” Tudorel Toader said, according to Agerpres.