K-Lovers Festival on November 18

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania will organize, on November 18th, 2016, in the hall “Aula Magna” of the Romanian-American University of Bucharest the K-Lovers Festival – an event dedicated to everybody who loves Korean culture.

The organizers have prepared an evening full of surprises for the participants: many prizes, a buffet with various Korean foods, dance and music performances, the final round of the K-Lovers Video Contest, as well as many others. In order to take part in the event, those who are interested should confirm their participation through email at embrokromania@gmail.com before November 15th, 2016.

Among the activities prepared within the K-Lovers Festival, there are:

K-Lovers Video Contest

– Final Round (evaluated by the audience (70%) and the Embassy (30%))

– Award Ceremony

Taste of Korea

– We await you the best Korean dishes!

Prize Draw

– The latest K-Pop idol albums (starting from BTS), Kakao Friends fancy goods, Romanian-Korean dictionaries and more!

Performances

– K-pop dance

– Samulnori (Korean traditional percussion quartet)

Where? – Romanian-American University, Aula Magna, 1B Expozitiei Blvd, Bucharest

When? – November 18th, 2016

At what time? – Starting with 18:30