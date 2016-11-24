Kantar-TNS opinion poll: USR surpasses PNL in voting intentions, PSD tops rankings with 40 pc

More than two weeks before the parliamentary elections, the political party led by Nicusor Dan is becoming Romania’s second-strongest political party.

USR President Nicusor Dan posted on his Facebook page an opinion poll conducted by Kantar-TNS, which shows that USR has surpassed PNL in voting intentions, becoming the second-strongest political party in Romania.

On December 11, over 55 percent of Romanians will go to the polls, and their top voting option will be PSD (40 percent voting intention), followed by USR (19 percent) and PNL (18 percent).

The opinion poll ordered by USR also shows that ALDE and PMP will enter Parliament with 7 percent of the votes each.

The results presented below are part of an opinion poll conducted on November 11-21. The Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) methodology was used. The opinion poll was ordered by USR and had a sample of 1,003 respondents.

The opinion poll is representative for voting-age Romanians, and is ordered by gender, age, education level, region and the size of the locality the respondents live in, in line with the data in the annex (structure comparable to INS data). The data was weighted with a weighting efficiency of 98 percent (the smallest weight is 0.741, the highest is 1.790).

The opinion poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent at a confidence level of 95 percent.