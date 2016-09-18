Kazakh, South Korean contesters advance to Enescu Competitive Festival 2016 violin final

Erzhan Kulibaev of Kazakhstan, Gyehee Kim and Donghyun Kim, both of South Korea, have advanced to the violin final of the ongoing George Enescu Competitive Music Festival 2016 in Bucharest.

The results were unveiled on Saturday evening by a specialist jury made up of Pierre Amoyal (chair), Remus Azoitei, Florin Croitoru, Mikhail Kopelman, Silvia Marcovici, Mihaela Martin, Eduard Schmieder and Miczyslaw Szlezer.

Erzhan Kulibaev of Kazakhstan, 29, has studied in Madrid and has performed as a soloist accompanied by prestigious orchestras, including the Polish Chamber Philharmonic and the Poznan Philharmonic Orchestra.

Gyehee Kim of South Korea, 23, is studying at the la Seoul National University. She has so far played with the Russian Symphony, the Torun Symphony, the Gnessin Academy of Music and the Bulgaria Pleven Philharmonic.

Donghyun Kim of Soutj Korea, 16, is the youngest contester in the violin competition. He is studying at South Korea’s National University of Arts, and has performed as a soloist with Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra and Suwon Philharmonic Orchestra.

Performed in the violin final at the Romanian Athenaeum of Bucharest on Monday, starting at 19:00hrs, local, will be three concerts by the three finalists accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra: Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 played by Erzhan Kulibaev; Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 played by Gyehee Kim and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 played by Donghyun Kim.

Conducting the orchestra will be Christoph Poppen.

The violin final is said to have been sold out, but everybody without a ticket can still watch the final live broadcast on a large screen before the Romanian Athenaeum, as well as online at www.festivalenescu.ro and Medici.tv.