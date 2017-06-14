Kelemen: Current conditions not ripe for UDMR to join Gov’t

Conditions are not currently ripe for the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to join the government, according to UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor, who says the subject cannot be discussed as long as there is a prime minister in office and a majority coalition at rule.

“Currently, conditions are not ripe for us to join the governance; there is a government in place, a prime minister, a majority, a ruling coalition, so I cannot speculate again. I cannot have talks when there is a government, a majority, a coalition, a prime minister in place. I am open to talks with anyone, but talks should focus on facts, not on dreams or things that for the time being do not exist. It is not my business, it is the business if those who speculate from relays in the morning till late at night and live well of speculating,” Kelemen said at Parliament House responding to whether or not UDMR would like to join the government.

He said UDMR has not received any formal invitation to join the government.

“We have not received any formal invitation to join the government. (…) As long as there is a prime minister, as long as there is a coalition, as long as the coalition enjoys a majority there is no subject we can discuss (…) it is not our business to discuss such matters. So, as long as there is a government, a prime minister and a majority in place we will not strike up such talks,” said Kelemen.

Asked whether a political crisis would ensue if the incumbent government collapsed, Kelemen said, “I do not know. Why would the government collapse? It is enjoying a majority; has anyone wanted to initiate a vote of no-confidence? There is no other way the government can collapse. It only under a successful vote of no-confidence that the government collapses.”

Responding to how UDMR would vote if the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major in the ruling coalition, called for a no-confidence vote against the incumbent government, Kelemen said, “Let me ask you: have you ever seen a ruling coalition calling for a no-confidence vote against its own government?”

He added that he does not want to discuss potential versions, but facts.

“When they [PSD and its junior coalition partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE)] table something, that will be a new situation, but it is quite unlikely for PSD and ALDE to call for a vote of no-confidence against their own government. What will they do if they fail?” added Kelemen Hunor.

UDMR’s chairman on Tomac’s statement: It’s serious when party leader talks nonsense

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor stated on Tuesday that “it’s serious when a party leader talks nonsense” in respect to a statement made by MP of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac, according to which the Social Democratic Party (PSD) would intend to nominate for prime minister a member of the UDMR.

“Did you ask Mr Tomac what he has been smoking today? He announced that with such a straight face. Did he inhale something? It’s upsetting when a party leader talks nonsense with a straight face. The nonsense it that such thing [a PM from the UDMR] is negotiated somewhere, not that it would be true,” Klemen Hunor stated when asked if he considers the version of a PM from the UDMR.

Kelemen added that UDMR members are Romanian citizens also.

“The UDMR members are Romanian citizens just as Mr Tomac is. Therefore, from this point of view, Mr Tomac should not see us as a natural disaster for Romania, but today I think he has been smoking something,” the UDMR leader said.

MP of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac claimed on Tuesday in a press statement that national leader of the PSD Liviu Dragnea would intend to nominate for prime minister an UDMR member.