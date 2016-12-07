Kelemen Hunor about the statements of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs: We can’t change the past, but the future is more interesting

The leader of the Democrat Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, has stated, related to the position of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, who forbade the diplomats of this country to attend to Romania’s National Day, that we can’t change the past which often placed Romanians and Hungarians on different barricades, but the future is much more important.

“I don’t comment in any way, because what it was, it was, it passed, and he didn’t tell anything new. History, very often, has placed us on different barricades regardless if we want it or not, the history of the 20th century, many events in the 20th century for Romanians and Hungarians mean totally different things. And we have to take these feelings into account and we shouldn’t pretend that we don’t understand what happened to us. The important thing is if we succeed, based on the honest discussions and without taboos or subjects that shouldn’t be discussed, to build a future in this corner of Europe”, stated Kelemen Hunor, according to Agerpres.

He added that Romania’s role in the region is an extremely important one, and even if the past cannot be changed, the future is much more interesting.

‘I believe that Romania has an extremely important role to be played in the region, not only regarding the security policies, but also regarding the reformation of the European Union, together with the other former communist countries. And, from this point of view, the future is much more interesting than the past. We can’t change the past, and we shouldn’t pretend that we can make a change of the perceptions of some events of the 20th century’, Kelemen Hunor stated.

According to hvg.hu newspaper, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto, asked the diplomats from all the foreign missions of the Hungary not to attend to the festivities organized by the Romanian embassies for 1st of December. At the request of the journalists in Budapest, the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Budapest has confirmed the order.

‘Since the Hungarian people doesn’t have anything to celebrate on 1st of December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade forbids the entire staff of the Ministry to attend to the festivities organized on the occasion of Romania’s National Day’, stated the Ministry’s spokesman, quoted by the Hungarian Media.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has labeled Szijjarto’s decision as being ‘hard to understand, especially since the respect for the national values and symbols of a country are an unquestionable component of the set of values on which European Union itself and the Trans-Atlantic community rely. Romania was and it is a state that will remain deeply attached to the respect of these values’.