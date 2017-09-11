Kelemen Hunor: We’ll trigger procedure to re-establish Roman-Catholic High School as soon as the law allows it

Democratic Union of Hugarians in Romania (UDMR) President Kelemen Hunor stated that his party will trigger the procedure to re-establish the Roman-Catholic High School in Targu Mures “as soon as the legal conditions allow it,” so that the high school would operate as an independent juridical entity.

“As soon as legal conditions allow it, we’ll make all necessary overtures to re-establish the Roman-Catholic Theological High School in Targu Mures. Together with the Church and the local administration, we’ll resume the procedure for the establishment of the school,” Kelemen Hunor stated in Sfantu Gheorghe.

UDMR’s leader pointed out that neither the parents’ committee, nor the Church, nor the Union have given up their claim that the Roman-Catholic High School should operate as an independent juridical entity. In the last six months, several proposals were made in order to solve the situation, bearing in mind that no final court ruling on the high school’s dissolution had been issued.

The solution found by the Mures County School Inspectorate – namely for the Hungarian-language classes to be transferred to the Bolyai Farkas Theoretical High School – is “temporary”, according to Kelemen.

“In the last six months, in recent months, I’ve tried to convince the President and all Education Ministers that a continuous violation of rights is taking place in the case of the high school in Targu Mures, one that will sooner or later have repercussions. On Tuesday, I also asked the President of the Social Democratic Party to assume the courage of a political decision in this case,” UDMR’s leader added.

Last Wednesday, almost 2,000 persons took part in a protest outside the Targu Mures Prefecture, protesting against the decision to abolish the Roman-Catholic Theological High School.

Education Minister Liviu Pop stated on Thursday, at the start of the Government meeting, that the Roman-Catholic High School in Targu Mures is not an issue that concerns the institution he represents but is “a local issue,” adding that a solution exists. He did not publicly present it. Premier Mihai Tudose sarcastically stated that the situation in Targu Mures is “such a big national problem” while the true crisis is in Ukraine, where all Romanian schools are being closed.

The row surrounding the closing of the Roman-Catholic Theological High School in Targu Mures is based on a Mures Court ruling issued in June, which cancelled the Mures School Inspectorate’s August 2015 decision on the setting up of the new school unit.

On Friday, Hungary officially announced it will not endorse Romania’s and Croatia’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), invoking the fact that Romanian authorities allegedly tried to suspend classes at the Roman-Catholic Theological High School in Targu Mures.

Basescu: I beseech you to stop buying fuel from Mol. The gas stations are distributing maps of the Szekely Land. No company can take the liberty to run a campaign against the Constitution of the country it is in

Ex-President Traian Basescu is calling on Romanians to stop buying fuel from the gas stations of Hungary’s Mol company, stating these gas stations are distributing the map of an autonomous Szekely Land and “no company can take the liberty to run a campaign against the Constitution of the state on whose territory it was welcomed.”

Traian Basescu made these statements on Saturday, in Neptun, at the Summer School of young Popular Movement Party (PMP) members.

“I’d like to note another thing that annoys me terribly – the so-called Romanian-Hungarian spat generated by a court ruling. In Romania, for the time being, nobody throws into doubt court rulings. However, this isn’t the aspect I want to emphasise. I want to emphasise what a company is doing, a company that Romania welcomed with hospitality on its territory. I’m talking about the Mol oil company, which belongs to Hungary. All Mol gas stations are distributing maps featuring an autonomous Szekely Land. I’m asking you, all of you who own cars, I beseech you to stop buying fuel from Mol,” the ex-President stated, receiving applauses from the approximately 300 participants at the PMP Summer School.

Basescu went on to say that “no company can take the liberty to run a campaign against the Constitution of the state on whose territory it was welcomed.”

“There are so many gas stations. Stop buying gas from Mol, because no company can take the liberty to run a campaign against the Constitution of the state on whose territory it was welcomed. How could you promote – through flyers distributed in Mol gas stations – the autonomy of the Szekely Land, on the territory of a country whose Constitution very clearly states that it is a unitary state,” the PMP leader added.

In his speech, Basescu also referred to a statement made by UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor: “I won’t forget Kelemen Hunor’s statement that for them December 1st is a day of mourning, not a day of celebration. This Kelemen Hunor is forgetting that he is a Romanian citizen, that he was born here. Unfortunately, opportunistic, populistic UDMR leaders are promoting these ideas that lack respect for the history and realities of the country in which one was born and whose citizen one is.”

Dragnea: It doesn’t help us as a nation to have tense relations with Hungarian community of Romania”

Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Friday that having tense relations with the Hungarian community of Romania “does not help us as a nation.”

“I am discontent because children of the Romanian ethnics of Ukraine don’t have the right to learn in the mother tongue. Am we turn to Romania. Here, there are some people telling us to look the other way around. Meaning, we yell when rights are being taken from us, but here, with a lot of fuss, and some possible arrests we must take some rights. Whose [rights] ? [The rights] of some children?,” Dragnea stated in Bistrita.

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) underscored that he doesn’t agree with what has happened in Targu Mures over the last two years.

“The school inspector was arrested because he authorised, approved the establishment of a highschool after a decision of the local council. The Prefect who challenges every time the Local Council’s decisions. To whom is this scandal useful? To whom is useful the fact that hundreds of children, Romanian citizens, who have the same rights as we do, are in a very tense state, both them and their parents, being kicked out from a location where they have learned? I told the Prime Minister and the Education Minister – maybe a more courageous approach, perhaps not everyone is scared of prosecutors. (…) We are talking about the chance of Romania’s children to learn. (…) I want 2018 to be a peaceful year, not a year in which tensions and hatred are stirred and, thus, possibly have a very agitated year, when it should be a year with economic growth. (…) and let’s keep this island of stability which is Romania,” Dragnea stated.

He didn’t want to comment the reaction of Hungary’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.” I am turning to the essence of the problem – I do not think it helps us, as a nation, to have tense relations with the Hungarian community of Romania,” Liviu Dragnea mentioned.

MAE: Romania is still carrying out bilateral discussions with all OECD member states

Romania is still carrying out bilateral discussions with all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member states and hopes its assets and arguments generate, as soon as possible, the consensus of the organizations’ members regarding the support for our country’s candidacy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions.

“Today, September 8th, 2017, a meeting of the OECD member states took place on the topic of extending the organisation, that wasn’t attended by Romania, giving it isn’t a member state of the organisation. On this occasion, discussions have been carried out regarding the list of possible candidates, which could be decided within a OECD Council on 25 September 2017,” the MAE reveals.