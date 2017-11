Kelemen: The new fiscal measures were introduced much too brutally, UDMR will not sign no-confidence motion

Relationship with PNL deteriorated enormously in past year

The new fiscal measures were introduced much too brutally, Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) President Kelemen Hunor stated for RFI. Nevertheless, he said his party will not sign the no-confidence motion: “The UDMR-PNL relationship has deteriorated enormously in the past year.”

“At first sight, these are neoliberal measures. The transfer of [social security] contributions from the employer to the employee is in line with the neoliberal fiscal philosophy, as is the lowering of the flat tax from 16 to 10 percent. The problem after all is that this package of measures was introduced without prior preparations, far too brutally, much too radically, and it solves several important problems but will create other problems, much more important ones, in the medium and long term, unless an administrative reform starts too,” the UDMR President stated.

The UDMR President announced that his party will bring amendments to the fiscal measures adopted by the Government: “We will table amendments. Firstly, we want to balance the local authorities’ budgets and state that 100 percent of the income tax [revenue] remains at the disposal of local authorities. (…) Then, we will propose that that 1 percent [turnover tax] should be optional for companies with turnovers of up to one million euro, it should not be mandatory.”

He added that UDMR will not sign the no-confidence motion tabled by PNL.

“Yesterday I talked with Raluca Turcan and Iulian Dumitrescu and I told them that firstly we should mind our relationship, UDMR-PNL, because in the past year things have deteriorated enormously. (…) The no-confidence motion is welcome at any time, but at this moment this no-confidence motion lacks a desired finality, because PSD and ALDE have a stable majority, based on the figures. I’m surprised that the National Liberal Party is tabling a no-confidence motion on some neoliberal fiscal measures, but it’s their business if they are confused or not, I’m not interested. I said another principled thing: before any debate on such a political adventure, we should know who would be their nomination for the Premier’s office – if the Government falls –, the governance platform, the direction in which they want to take the country. Saying it will be decided after the vote does not please me in any way. We won’t sign this no-confidence motion,” Kelemen Hunor added.