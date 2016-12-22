Kelli Jones, ERDT/SHARE! President: Our programs provide cultural experiences that foster good will, tolerance, and understanding through a positive people-to-people experience

In its 42 year-old history of nonprofit educational foundation, the Educational Resource Development Trust (ERDT) has been actively involved in building cultural and educational exchange bridges between the United States and other countries in the world. How challenging is to have such an important and constructive role, to spread such values and to provide opportunities for people of different cultures to come together to learn and explore new ways of life?

I think the challenge comes in our work convincing the volunteers, both the host families and the local coordinators, that this is a worthwhile and valuable program, and that it is necessary for our country’s movement forward in the world. ERDT depends on not only the interest from the students (“our clients”) to come to the United States for a year during high school, but we put an extraordinary amount of effort into recruiting volunteer participants, all of whom without, we cannot function. Volunteer host families, (paid) volunteer representatives, even the school administrators sometimes need to be convinced of the value of bringing international youth to our homes and schools. This is an on-going challenge that we never stop working on.

What’s your organization’s vision, mission statement and philosophy?

The goal of ERDT is to provide opportunities for people of different cultures to come together to learn about other points of view and ways of life. We at ERDT believe that cross-cultural understanding is fundamental to developing mutual respect and tolerance between Americans and people from around the world. Our programs provide cultural experiences that foster good will, tolerance, and understanding through a positive people-to-people experience.

Since its inception in 1974, ERDT has built an impressive portfolio of successful exchange programs that have put their imprint on thousands of persons: either students, either members of host families as a result of these cultural interactions, that have shaped friendships for life, irrespective of geographic distances. How huge is the ERDT’s family worldwide? I am curios to find out statistics in terms of number of students and host families who will remain friends for life?

Unfortunately, I don’t have an exact answer to this question. We have been welcoming high school students from around the world for 42 years to our SHARE! program. Nowadays, we accept around 500 students to our program per school year. Past years, we have had more, some years less. After over the 42 years in operation, I would guess we have had more than 20,000 students on our program for either one semester or the full school year. That’s at least 20,000 families, too. Many of them, especially now that social media makes it so possible, keep in touch their whole lives. They are there for wedding, births, etc. They all start as friends, but end as family.

Why do parents all over the world chose ERDT to put the destiny of their children in the hands of your team of coordinators? What qualities recommend the ERDT to be a trusted organization by parents and students worldwide?

I believe it’s our longevity and the successes we’ve had in all those years of operation. The SHARE! program remains a “medium-sized” organization, with just a fraction of the number of students that many other organizations handle each year. Our focus has always been on “quality rather than quantity”. In the 26 years that I have worked at ERDT, we have never focused on program growth. Rather, all of our days work is spent creating ways to improve the SHARE! program, and finding ways to make a student’s experience on our program the best it can be.

A history of over 40 years of successful activity in working with international students is rather difficult to be presented in only one interview. However, there are representative landmarks that could be mentioned when such a discussion about the key of success is open. Could you mention just a few such landmarks that define ERDT’s visit card when it comes to speak about reasons that make you proud as Executive of such a successful organization?

The SHARE! high school exchange program is just one of several international program offered by ERDT, and I believe it’s our careful work at building programs and the constant work at improving them is what makes me the proudest to be president of ERDT. I have worked for ERDT for 26 years and over those years I have been part of creating our Volunteer Adventures program and our Work and Travel program for young adults. They are both great programs for our international teens to “graduate” to after leaving high school. ERDT also has a very vibrant program, the enVision program, which offers short-term homestay programs for participants of any age, from 5 to 95. Each of the programs ERDT offers has one common thread: providing cross-cultural experiences in order to build mutual respect and tolerance between Americans and the people from around the world. I couldn’t be prouder about the work we do!

What criteria prevail in choosing the host families and schools for international children who apply to be exchange students in the American educational system?

SHARE! welcomes families of all shapes and sizes to join our “SHARE! family” as hosts. We have single parent homes, empty nesters, families with teens, families with younger children, and families with alternative lifestyles, too. Any family with the love in their heart and the desire to get to know an international teen, while nurturing them and giving them an excellent example of “real American life” is welcome to join our program. We have very strict and rigid qualifications including a lengthy application and interview process, home visits, mandatory orientations, criminal background check, personal and professional references and certain housing criteria, as well.

The students attend an accredited public high school in the host family’s school district or in some special cases, they may pay tuition and attend a private school.

ERDT has a representative office in Romania, based in Oradea, which has been acting so professional for years to promote here the educational offers of the organization. But also, being very involved in supporting and guiding young Romanian students to participate in exchange programs.

What is the balance sheet of this partnership so far between the ERDT/Share and SC Active Brothers from Oradea? How many Romanian students have had this wonderful opportunity to temporarily live and study in America, an experience that brings them not only added value to their academic background, but also to their general development as persons?

SHARE! has been working in cooperation with Lehel Pasztor and SC Active Brothers since 2010 and we have facilitated about 32 students study abroad program for high school during that time.

Ms. Jones, you have recently visited Romania accompanied by a significant delegation of ERDT coordinators. What was the purpose of this visit and what impressions has this visit here left you?

Each year, in October, some SHARE! staff, along with our most deserving representatives travel together for our Annual Incentive Trip. Our local representatives, whose job is to recruit families and schools, as well as monitor the program after their students arrive, earn a nominal compensation for their work. We call them paid volunteers. In addition to a small cash payment, they also earn “incentive points” that are redeemable for either a monetary bonus or an invitation to join us on our annual incentive trip (by far the better “deal” for their points). Each year we travel to a country from where we take students, and we ask our sending partners, like we did this year of Mr. Pasztor, to arrange an interesting and culturally exciting time for us, including time visiting a school or meeting with past or future students, etc. This year’s Incentive Trip to Romania was perhaps the best trip I have attended, and I’ve been escort to many, many SHARE! incentive trips!!

What expectations have let you the discussions that you had in Romania, from the point of view of increasing the educational exchanges between this country and the United States?

SHARE! welcomes “unlimited” number of teens from Romania to join the SHARE! program. We hope to reach an average of 20+ per year sometime soon. Our long-time partner, SC Active Brothers, has the challenge of convincing the teens and their parents of the relevance of their participation, as well as targeting those families who have the financial means to send their son or daughter abroad for a school year.

What are the ERDT’s ambitions and plans for the future, having in mind the achievements and lessons learned in these 42 years of activity in this noble field of shaping humans destinies through education?

ERDT’s flagship program, the SHARE! program, will continue with providing safe and educational experiences to international youth. This is a program that should never lose interest or go away. There are many programs nowadays that give youth an opportunity to travel and see other parts of the world, but no program can replace or even be as valuable to a high school student than the J1 high school exchange program. Our focus, therefore is to continue sharing our best practices with others in our exchange community, making sure the student’s safety and best educational interests are always at the forefront. We will also continue offering the other international programs that ERDT has cultivated over the years. Please be sure to ask SC Active Brothers about other opportunties for Romanian youth and young adults. There are excellent ways to see the United States and joining a family and living in their home with them, even for a short period of time is sure to result in an experience of a lifetime!

Photo: Kelli Jones (2nd R) and SHARE! staff at Council on Standards for International and Educational Travel (CSIET) meeting, 2016 with a letter from Hillary Clinton supporting student exchange