Kenyan James Barmasi Kiptum wins Bucharest Marathon

Kenyan athlete James Barmasi Kiptum won on Sunday the 9th edition of the Bucharest Marathon and promised that in 2017 he will break his own record, of 2 h 13 minutes 15 seconds, and the one set by his conational, Patrick Kimeli.

James Barmasi Kiptum finished the 42.195 km in 2 h 15 minutes 5 seconds the marathon that took place in downtown Constitutiei Square.

In her turn, the Ethiopian Zeritu Wakjira Begashaw, the winner of the women’s marathon in 2 h 40 minutes 33 seconds, looked happy for her victory and better timing than the last edition of the Bucharest Marathon.

Valeria Racila van Groningen, president of the Bucharest Running Club Association that has organised the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon said in a news conference after the event that she wishes this marathon to be granted the ‘bronze level’ classification by the AIMS (Association of International Marathons) at its 2017 edition.

Over 14,000 athletes from 60 countries have participated in the 2016 edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon.