King Mihai’s state of health, frail but stable

King Mihai’s current state of health is frail but stable, according to a post on the Royal House of Romania’s website www.romaniaregala.ro.

“The current state of health of His Majesty is frail but stable. King Mihai is calm, serene and appreciative of the care extended to him by his medial team. Keeping constant watch over the king are Royal House employees dispatched to Switzerland and two Christian Orthodox nuns,” the post reads.

Crown Princess Margareta and Prince Radu started on Monday a family visit to Switzerland to stay with ailing King Mihai at the king’s private residence there.