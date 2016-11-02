King of Sweden awards DNA Chief Prosecutor

The King of Sweden will award the Order of the Polar Star, Commander’s degree, to National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi. The award is conferred for “the sustained and courageous fight against corruption in Romania, which represents important steps toward improving transparency and the rule of law.”

The award will be officially conferred by Swedish Ambassador to Bucharest Anneli Lindahl Kenny, in a ceremony that will take place at the Swedish Embassy this week, in the presence of several EU ambassadors, the Justice Minister, DNA representatives and the representatives of other Romanian institutions and NGOs involved in the fight against corruption, ‘Revista 22’ writes.

Throughout her career, Kovesi was also awarded France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour, the U.S. Embassy’s “Brave Romanian Women” award and the ‘Reader’s Digest’ magazine’s “European of the Year 2016” award for fighting high-level corruption.