Klaus Iohannis considers that spring referendum on amending Constitution is wise decision

After PSD, PNL and ALDE announced their support for holding, in April 2017, a referendum on defining the family, on Tuesday President Klaus Iohannis labelled as “a wise decision” the political parties’ decision on holding a referendum on amending the Constitution in the sense of including in it the definition of the family.

“Holding a referendum next spring, I find it to be a wise decision,” the President said, referring to the political parties’ agreement on this topic.

Asked about his previous calls for tolerance, Iohannis added that if all political parties support the Coalition for Family’s initiative “it means tolerance is best promoted there.”

President’s reaction after he was denounced at ANI

President Iohannis reacted to the Greater Romania Party’s (PRM) decision to denounce him at the National Integrity Agency (ANI) for allegedly being a member of an NGO established by billionaire George Soros – the European Council for Foreign Relations (ECFR).

“I am not, and there is no incompatibility. Indeed, I was invited to become a member of the Council and I said I would be glad to become one after I complete my term in office,” the President said.

Romania to further assist Rep. of Moldova, no reason to believe things will fundamentally change

Romania will keep on providing assistance to the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Johannis said on Tuesday, adding that all the steps initiated to support the institutions and local authorities in the neighbouring country will continue.

“Romania wants to further stay a strategic partner, a serious, credible partner to the Republic of Moldova. We will continue to help Moldova and, in this respect, we will of course continue all the steps initiated to assist Moldovan institutions, Moldovan local authorities. At this moment we have no reason to believe that things will change fundamentally there. On the other hand, (…) in our opinion, the European track is the best way to follow for the Republic of Moldova,” said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace, asked whether certain conditions will be set in connection with the financial aid Romania pledged to Chisinau, following the outcome of Moldova’s presidential election.

President Iohannis was also asked if any change could be expected in Moldova, given that defeated presidential candidate Maia Sandu calls on the Moldovans to sign a petition declaring the election result invalid.

“It is a matter of Moldova’s internal policy. I am waiting to see the final result and I think that the Moldovans are able to give the answer to such requests,” Iohannis said.