Klaus Iohannis could get presidential plane early next year

President Klaus Iohannis could have a presidential plane early next year. All the funds needed for the purchase of the plane will be allocated in November, when the budget will be amended, and the Transport Ministry is currently working on the bill, Romania TV informs.

The funds will be earmarked when the budget will be amended, in the next 2-3 weeks. Negotiations are currently taking place with several governments and the cost is rumoured at approximately 20 million Euros.

Klaus Iohannis’s new plane will have all the amenities required by a presidential plane. It will have special communication equipment, so that the Head of State can communicate even in flight, a small sleeping chamber, an office and a section for the delegation accompanying him.

Traian Basescu used the old ‘Carpati’ plane. The Boeing 707, registration number ABB, nicknamed ‘Carpati,’ was bought in 1974, during the communist era, and was used by Romanian Presidents until 2010. The Romanian Presidency lost its plane in 2013, following a row between Traian Basescu and Transport Minister Relu Fenechiu.

Before the Airbus 310, Romanian Presidents used the Boeing 707 inherited from Nicolae Ceausescu. The plane was decommissioned in 2010, because it did not have the right to use European airports because of its high noise pollution. An exception was nevertheless made for the President’s air flights.