Klaus Iohannis informs EU ambassadors he will appoint PM based on integrity criteria

President Klaus Iohannis informed EU ambassadors to Romania on Tuesday that he will appoint the future Premier only based on observance of integrity criteria.

On Tuesday, Iohannis met the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bucharest at a working lunch hosted by the Slovakian embassy.

“Concerning the domestic situation, the results and implications of the December 11th parliamentary elections were discussed with priority. The Romanian President pointed out that they took place in good conditions, being very well organised. In this context, President Klaus Iohannis emphasised that Romania currently has a consolidated democracy, which is also confirmed by the fact that no nationalist, Eurosceptic or extremist party will be part of the future legislature. In what concerns the appointment of the future Prime Minister, the Romanian President emphasised that he will do so only while observing the integrity criteria, something that was announced before the start of the elections campaign,” the Presidency informs in a communique.

At the same time, the Head of State pointed out that despite the complicated situation seen at European level, Romania maintains its firm commitment to the European project and, likewise, that Romanian citizens are profoundly committed to European values.

