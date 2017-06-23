Klaus Iohannis on PM designation: President listens to all sides, draws own conclusions

Speaking of the designation of Romania’s next prime minister, President Klaus Iohannis said Friday in Brussels that the head of state cannot but listen to all sides and draw his own conclusions.

“The President cannot but listen to all sides and draw his own conclusions, which will then be tested in real life in Parliament,”Iohannis said at the end of a meeting in Brussels of the European Council.

Responding to how or if he will test the majority when designating the prime minister, Iohannis said: “I will solve the problem quite fast. I will nominate a person and that person will come up with a list of ministers that will be presented to Parliament. A vote will be held there; it is that easy, there is no complication (…) That is acting according to the Constitution of Romania.”

