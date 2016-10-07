Klaus Iohannis responds to those accusing him of breaking Constitution: They should read it some more before they quote it

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the politicians who accused him of failing to respect the Constitution, after his announcement that he will not appoint as Premier a person with legal problems of a criminal nature, should read the text of the Fundamental Law.

Asked for his comments on the reactions to his announcement concerning the appointing of the future Premier, Klaus Iohannis answered: “I’m telling them to stay calm. I’m the guarantor of the observance of the Constitution and anything I do will be in line with the letter and spirit of the Constitution.”

Iohannis rejected the allegations that he breaks constitutional provisions by refusing to appoint as Prime Minister a person who is criminally investigated or criminally convicted. “If they see things differently, I suggest they should also open the Constitution they quote,” Iohannis added.

On Tuesday, Klaus Iohannis stated he will not appoint as Premier, after the parliamentary elections scheduled on December 11, a person who is criminally investigated or already criminally convicted, regardless of who the person nominated is and who nominates it.

“Regardless of who the nominee is, I will not appoint a person who is criminally prosecuted or criminally convicted,” Iohannis said.

He added that the person he nominates will also have to meet two other conditions: should have the qualities needed to lead the Government and should be capable to muster the support of a parliamentary majority.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated that President Klaus Iohannis “has massively interfered with the elections campaign” by stating, ahead of the elections, whom he will not appoint as Premier, this representing a serious breaking of the Constitution.

“I wish him good luck in ignoring the Constitution. I never said I want to be Prime Minister. Nor who we want to nominate as Prime Minister. Iohannis is confirming what I said some time ago, [he does] what PNL’s madam president tells him. He doesn’t want to disobey her. To come out before the elections and to say whom you would prefer, namely Ciolos, and whom you wouldn’t nominate, this is a serious breaking of the Constitution,” Liviu Dragnea said.

About the Education Minister: A possible pledge with Securitate, lethal for his career

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that Education Minister Mircea Dumitru should resign immediately in case it turns out he did in fact collaborate with the Securitate.

“It is an issue that concerns me. I see rumours have surface, these rumours persist despite the fact that the minister came out and said he did not sign a pledge with the Securitate. CNSAS will tell us after all if he did or did not, but a possible pledge with the Securitate would be lethal for his career,” Iohannis said.

The Head of State said he talked with Premier Dacian Ciolos about this case but not with the Education Minister.

“I talked with Premier Ciolos yesterday, very briefly. Since we are talking about leaked information, we will wait for CNSAS’s verdict,” Iohannis explained.

Minister Mircea Dumitru says he was not a Securitate collaborator and he has a CNSAS verdict to prove it.

“The article claiming I was member of the secret police is completely false and libellous. I also have this official note released some time ago by CNSAS. (…) The official note is included in my personal file at the University of Bucharest. This note was needed for my candidacy for the position of rector,” Education Minister Mircea Dumitru told Agerpres on Tuesday.

The minister’s reaction came after the press published an article claiming he collaborated with the former Securitate.