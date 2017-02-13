Klaus Iohannis, too little. Liviu Dragnea, too much.

No matter how antithetical or unbelievable the current political situation might seem, there is a state of cohabitation between Klaus Iohannis and Liviu Dragnea. And this is what matters.

Or, if you like, we can talk about power held by the two in joint agreement.

Why not cohabitation between Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, like everyone expects and thinks? I believe the answer is obvious.

I believe that now, as well as over the following several months, the thing really worth analysing and carefully watching is not whether there will be cohabitation between the two exponents of power and how, but the way they will manage, through the duo formed, to carry through the restart of the whole state policy.

PSD is holding the parliamentary majority, power on the local and national executive plane. A majority I forecast several months ago as the result of a combination of circumstances, yet nevertheless vulnerable. Not because of the power or influence of the rest of the political parties, but because of causes related strictly and intrinsically to it.

PSD has reached the apex of its internal crisis. A crisis that started at some point when Mircea Geoana, former party president, ran in the presidential elections, only for PSD’s apparent leadership to subsequently be taken over by Victor Ponta. Another “unfulfilled” president of this party, who finished his career with a presidential candidacy that was just as unfulfilled and “unfortunate.” Now, however, the time has come for this crisis, which has reached its highpoint, to end through what this party did only in part when PDSR became PSD. And not because of the current protests, as we would easily and falsely be tempted to believe. The cycle that PSD has started to conclude once Liviu Dragnea officially took over its leadership is the cycle that the whole Romanian political class, politicians and parties alike, must finish. MANDATORILY.

It’s not the first time that the Social Democratic Party is accused and accuses the presence of an autocratic leader. More so, a hermetical, discretionary and dictatorial presence. In fact, it’s a specific trait at Social Democratic cellular level. Just like, I repeat, this is not the first time the country’s population accuses the presence and influence of a leader who exercises the same eminently discretionary character in the act of governing.

However, it’s for the first time that PSD has a leader whose profile brings together all the conditions for that much-rumoured and declared transformation of the party into something else and toward something else to occur. Finally. Despite all risks, inherent losses, more or less collateral victims. A leader who accomplishes his plan even if that means PSD will never again exist in its current form. After all, this is the goal too.

Just like (and I believe it’s more than obvious), PDL and PNL could and can function only formally in their consecrated form. And a governance won (just like in the case of the other parties, commonplace presence in Parliament) does not guarantee and does not represent the sign of a political party existing and continuing to exist in the same formula.

With all the talks and the explanations for the current street movements, what stands out as a generally valid fact is the real inexistence of political party structures in Romania.

The “technocratic year” was a sign in this sense. Far too little considered or analysed superficially and without credibility. A breather that all, but absolutely all political parties that are now present in Parliament, part of the act of governing, some in the capacity of ruling power, some of Opposition, including the so-called new USR party, needed to formally revalidate themselves. Against the backdrop in which, obviously, the statement “all the current parties should leave” is clearly utopian. Hence, the time has come for really new parties to appear from and on top of the old party structures, which did not garner popular support in a solid and continuous manner (a majority of votes from a minority that turns out to vote meaning nothing). Completely transformed and adapted to the moment, context and era that Romania and the world are going through.

And in this transfiguration of Romanian politics, the Dragnea-Iohannis couple represents both the ceremonial masters and the kings of a game that has the appearance of war.

Reaching this conclusion, we can easily realise that, at this moment, two people is far too little when it comes to reforming a whole political spectrum. None would be too much. And when I say none I’m thinking about the fact that Romania is going through an acute, long, tiring and destructuring crisis on all levels. A crisis that primarily impacts the image of these parties I am talking about, or the lack of that image. Romania is going through a crisis of the authentic Romanian politician who would generate new political structures based on new visions and on a different approach. Romania lacks authentic politicians! And this represents our true problem. A very serious one. What is called a politician in Romania eventually led to the social oversaturation we are seeing spilling over into the country’s streets at these demonstrations. Consequently, the protests permanently chanted “Down with Dragnea.” All minds being focused on one man.

In fact, this whole critical mass has Liviu Dragnea as exponent, who has become the image of evil in Romanian politics, a corollary of these years of political instability, mutations, party-switching, lack of identity, of substance, of correctly defining and circumscribing the Left from the Right or any other part of the political spectrum. And not because Dragnea is a political chameleon who has hopped from one party to the next for twenty-eight years. Like Mr. Tariceanu, his sidekick, is. Who, despite declaring himself one-hundred-percent Liberal, was always willing to form marriages against nature. But because the authority, discretionary style, domineering image embodied by Liviu Dragnea represents the starting point of all these parties. 1989, winter.

What can and will surely happen in the next weeks and months, as a phenomenon that defines this change I am talking about, will be an outright unbelievable reversal within PSD. One that has already been started, through the opposition to the leader, created by phenomena such as the “PSD Moldovan group.”

It’s obvious this is how things must turn out.

And when Liviu Dragnea will have fulfilled his mission, closing this cycle, he will have to take a step back and hand over the relay to the new leader of the left-wing party.

While on the Right or, more clearly put, in the Romanian Presidency’s area, silence will fall once again.

The reform continues… step by step.