Klaus Iohannis turns 58

Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis was born on 13 June 1959, in Sibiu, in a family of Transylvanian Saxons.

After graduating the German school, he enrolled at the ‘Samuel von Brukenthal’ High School in Sibiu, and in 1978 he was admitted at the Physics Faculty of the ‘Babes Bolyai’ University in Cluj-Napoca.

In 1983, he started teaching at several schools around Sibiu. Five years later he started teaching at the ‘Samuel von Brukenthal’ High School he had graduated, becoming full professor there, according to www.presidency.ro.

After working for 15 years as a professor, Klaus Iohannis was appointed at the helm of the local education system in Sibiu. He was deputy general school inspector (1997-1999), then general school inspector (1999-2000) within the Sibiu County School Inspectorate.

In 1990, he joined the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania (FDGR), and subsequently became chairman of this organisation, a position he held for more than a decade.

He was Sibiu Mayor four times, being elected, as FDGR candidate, in the elections of 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. He was Sibiu Mayor until December 2014, when he became President of Romania. Source: Mediafax.