Klaus Iohannis’s mother-in-law buried in private ceremony officiated by 8 Catholic priests

Georgeta Lazurca, President Klaus Iohannis’s mother-in-law, who passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, was buried at the Sibiu Municipal Cemetery on Tuesday, in the presence of 8 Catholic priests.

The burial service took place at the Catholic Chapel of the Sibiu Municipal Cemetery, in the presence of approximately 150 persons, starting at 12.20 p.m when the presidential family arrived there.

According to persons close to the Iohannis family, the President wanted the burial to remain a private event, this being the reason why no representatives of the Government or of other central authorities was present.

The burial ceremony was attended by the friends of the Iohannis family, persons close to the presidential couple, students from the “Gheorghe Lazar” College, where Carmen Iohannis is teacher, First Lady’s colleagues, Sibiu Mayor Astrid Fodor, Sibiu County Prefect Cristian Roman, Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania President Paul Jurgen Porr, who is also the godson of the Iohannis family, German Consul in Sibiu Judith Urban, and Austrian Honorary Consul in Sibiu Andreas Huber.