KMG International employees to hold day of mourning on Friday, August 26

KMG International employees will hold a day of mourning on Agust 26 to honor the victim of the fire in the Petromidia refinery that also wounded three people at the beginning of the week.

“After recent events that took place in Petromidia refinery, out of appreciation and respect for our late coworker, all the employees in KMG International will hold a day of mourning on August 26, 2016. All employees of the company showed their support for their coworkers wounded in the fire and we will keep supporting their families in these difficult times. The company will provide financial aid to the families of our wounded coworkers, and our human resources department is supporting the preparation for the burial,” a KMG statement read.

According to the statement, experts investigating the incident say that the fire that affected the vacuum distillation plant in Petromidia on August 22 was not caused by an explosion; official statements of the Prosecutor’s Office by the Court of Appeal in Constanta and the Territorial Labor Inspectorate mention the same findings.