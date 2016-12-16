Known politicians fail to win seats in 2016-2020 legislature

Known politicians will no longer be part of the 2016-2020 legislature, most of them from PNL and ALDE, however the list is rounded off by former ministers who ran as independents, adevarul.ro writes.

Teodor Atanasiu is probably the best-known PNL politician who will no longer be a member of the future Parliament. Despite choosing to run in Buzau, an electoral district in which he could have been fairly easily elected Senator, he ended up leading the party branch that registered the lowest elections score in Romania.

Sulfina Barbu, Florin Alexe, Mircea Dolha, Claudia Boghicevici and Cristina Pocora are also among the Liberals who lost the race for Parliament following the national reallocation of seats. This is Sulfina Barbu’s second defeat in parliamentary elections. In 2012, the list of PDL candidates who entered the Lower Chamber stopped just short of her name.

Likewise, PNL Youth leader Florin Alexe will lead the party organisation without being Lower Chamber member. Anca Boagiu, who had previously been elected Senator in Bucharest and chose to run in Maramures in these elections, is also at risk of not securing a seat in Parliament.

It was a close call for Roberta Anastase too, but the former Lower Chamber Speaker won enough votes to secure a new four-year mandate.

The list of former MPs who were also ministers in the past and who have failed to enter the 2016-2020 legislature includes former Development Minister Elena Udrea and former Culture Minister Theodor Paleologu. The two ran as independents but won a little over 3,000 and 8,000 votes respectively. Approximately 24,000 votes were needed to win a Lower Chamber seat in the Bucharest electoral district.