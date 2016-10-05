Kovesi describes how public funds were embezzled for political parties

At a debate organised by Expert Forum right on the day in which the court issued its ruling in the Microsoft Case, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor described the way in which public funds were embezzled and used as campaign contributions, Laura Codruta Kovesi explaining how the link between businessmen and politicians works, ‘Adevarul’ daily informs.

Laura Codruta Kovesi: “We are talking about the payment of commissions representing 10 percent of the value of public contracts. So you win a contract and channel some of the money back to the party. Or we are talking about party leaders who use their authority to appoint persons close to them within institutions, persons who then award public contracts to certain businessmen. Then the money returns to the party. Or we are talking about businessmen who offer illegal campaign contributions, being promised public contracts in return. Or we are also talking about fictitious consultancy contracts. We have found that, most of the time, the money was paid in cash, without being registered, that is why it is difficult to demonstrate that parties illegally received funds or campaign contributions,” the DNA Chief Prosecutor said.

A big problem for prosecutors is proving the fact that political parties were the recipients of the money. “Proving that the money was handed over to the party is a problem, because cash payments leave no trace. Nobody is carrying the cash bag with 10 other friends for there to be witnesses,” Laura Codruta Kovesi said.

The DNA Chief Prosecutor mentioned the most notorious cases in which high-level politicians were convicted for using the offices they held in order to obtain “patrimonial and non-patrimonial benefits.” The list includes: Gheorghe Bunea Stancu – former Braila County Council Chairman, sentenced to 3 years in prison, executory sentence, after he “collected” money for Mircea Geoana’s campaign in 2009; Florin Popescu – former Dambovita County Council Chairman, sentenced to 2 years in prison, executory sentence, after he received over 60 tons of grilled chicken in order to distribute them to voters; Liviu Dragnea – sentenced to two years in jail, suspended sentence, in the “Referendum” case, for electoral fraud; Sorin Frunzaverde – former Caras-Severin County Council Chairman, sentenced to two years in jail, suspended sentence, after he coerced the county’s mayors to collect votes for Klaus Iohannis in 2014.