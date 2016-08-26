Kuwaiti AgriMin would like a replica of the Romanian sturgeon farm in Calarasi in his country

A nursery similar to the Romanian sturgeon farm in Calarasi (southeast of Bucharest) that is aimed at the egg production will be built in Kuwait, according to the Minister for Public Works, Agriculture and the Relations with Parliament of the Kuwait Kingdom, Ali Saleh Al Omair.

The said sturgeon farm will be erected in Kuwait with support of the Romanian entrepreneurs who have one such farm in Calarasi, at Dichiseni, added the minister.

The Kuwaiti official has visited several investment harbors (ahead of being involved in a car crash on Thursday), among which the vegetables and cattle breeding milk farm at Floroaica, in the same county of Calarasi, and the intensive growth sturgeon farm for caviar at Dichiseni.

“Despite the car crash yesterday (25 August – author’s note), the Kuwaiti minister appreciated everything he has seen in Romania. On his first day of visit, we have headed for the Floroaica vegetable and cattle breeding milk farm at Floroaica, in the Calarasi County, and we have visited the fruit and vegetable exhibition at Ostrov and the orchard of Domeniile Ostrov, the Constanta County, where he could appreciate the taste and quality of the Topoloveni plum jam and of the fruit cultivated by the Romanian producers present there. Likewise, we have visited the only unit of intensive breeding of sturgeons for caviar at Dichiseni, the Calarasi County, fathered by two exceptional young men with European funds through the Fishing Operational Programme. The Kuwaiti official was so delighted that he asked the young men to go to Kuwait to erect there a farm as such for sturgeon egg production, under a contract, obviously,” on Friday told Agerpres the Agriculture minister, Irimescu.

This week Romania was visited by several important ministers from Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar, such as the Agriculture minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prof. Dr. Rida A. Shibli, in 21 – 24 August 2016, the minister of Public Works, Agriculture and the Relations with Parliament of the Kuwait Kingdom, Ali Saleh Al Omair, and a delegation of businesspersons from Qatar.