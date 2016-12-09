LabMin Pislaru: Public pensions to increase by 5.2-5.3pct in 2017

Public pensions will increase by 5.2 or 5.3 percent in 2017, and a piece of legislation to this end is already prepared in accordance with the legislation in force, Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru told a news conference on Friday.

“Pensions will increase by 5.2-5.3 percent next year…The incumbent government will apply the increase because the piece of legislation has been prepared in accordance with the legislation in force,” said Pislaru in response to a question about pension rises in 2017.

He went on to say that any insinuation about how pension policy will be developing is mere speculation, because the national budget will be passed by the next Government and Parliament.

“Same as we have increased pension size for social categories, we will probably see economic growth translated into the people’s pockets next year, economy permitting. The incumbent government cannot make promises for the next year, because that would be completely nonsensical. Firstly, we will prepare just a sketchy national budget, but it will be the next government and parliament to pass it. Any insinuation regarding the development in pension policies is mere speculation,” said Pisalru.

The pension point against which the public pensions are computed was 871.7 lei in January 1, 2016. The pension value is set each year by law and increased by 100 percent of the average annual inflation rate plus 50 percent of the real gain in the average gross wages.

Labour Ministry releases map of licenced social services developed with support from GovITHub

The Labour Ministry and GovItHub on Friday launched the Map of Licenced Social Services, a platform that provides information about all social services for each vulnerable social group (children, disabled people, the elderly, female victims of domestic violence), available locally, county- and nationwide, Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru told a news conference on Friday.

“This map had existed as an idea in the ministry included in some projects conducted on non-repayable funds of almost half a million euros,” says Labour Ministry official Oana Toiu.

The minister said the money had been expected to come under operational programme administrative capacity.

The map provides an overview of socials services that both the public and the private sectors are providing for various categories of vulnerable groups, along with statists and information about each service.

“Social services are first and foremost created to serve people in vulnerable settings, and the society overall. It is important for the beneficiaries to get information about the services available in their communities, counties and even nationwide, and for the guides, families and social workers to be able to select the most suitable such services. In just three minutes now, for example, you can see the location of the mother and child centres, recuperation centres, elderly homes and day care facilities, along with contact data and capacity. We have agreed to update the map on a monthly basis, which is an obligatory procedure to ensure system transparency and improve system monitoring,” said Toiu.

She went on to say that more than 2,000 licenced services have been checked since the beginning of 2016, 1,400 of which are at an evaluation stage. Toiu mentioned that 33 social service providers had their licence cancelled and measures were ordered for 500 centres.

Ministry officials say the platform is a useful tool in identifying residential and day care facilities as well as all the other specific social services for each vulnerable group. Each social service is described, with contact information of the licenced providers, the activities they conduct as well as their capacity.

Data with the Labour Ministry show there are currently 2,550 social services provided by 2,947 licenced providers. Out of the total licenced services, 1,396 are provided by the public sector and 1,154 by the private sector. Since early this year, 1,477 new services have been licenced.

The current map is a beta, comprising licenced services as of October 1, 2016. It will be competed and improved by the close of the year, then updated on a monthly basis by a procedure established under an order of the ministry. Users are encouraged to contribute toward making accurate the information posted on www.harta-furnizori.mmuncii.ro as well as to submit observations and proposals to improve the platform, at acreditare@mmuncii.gov.ro