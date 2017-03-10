LabMin Vasilescu: Meal and holiday vouchers included in all public employees’ bonuses

All public employees will have a holiday voucher and two meal vouchers included in the planned bonuses, Minister of Labour and Social Justice Lia Olguta Vasilescu said on Thursday, stressing that the draft wage law will be ready most likely by the end of March, when talks with all partners will be completed.

“All public employees will have a holiday voucher and two meal vouchers included in their bonus, absolutely all state employees. This is not an issue because the bonus share will be diminished to 30 percent per budget authority. We thus make sure that bonuses are fairly distributed to everyone. There will no longer be situations when senior employees pocket very high perks compared to the rest of the staff just by dint of their position. With the compulsory meal voucher and holiday voucher for everyone, everyone will collect bonuses. We consider this is a fairer solution,” said Olguta Vasilescu at the end of talks with Education unionists on the Bill on public employee wages.

The LabMin said that data from ministries, as well as from trade unions regarding personnel numbers and payrolls have been used to work out the draft regulatory act.

“We worked with the data provided by the ministries. These figures we consider to be the accurate ones. We asked for data from trade unions as well to have a cross-check on personnel numbers and the current payrolls. So there should be no issues. We had discussions with everyone, and they went like this: if the figures in the annexes do not fit within the envelope of 32 billion lei we will cut them down, and everyone has agreed. Of course there won’t be very high differences as to the annexes they have already received, “said Minister of Labour.

Vasilescu reaffirmed that one week and a half ago, representatives of the Ministry of Finance did the calculation and the wage budget envelope was “somewhere around 31 billion lei.” After discussions with the social partners, the Finance Ministry will review the data for the 32 bn lei cap not to be exceeded.

“We’ll have the draft law ready, most likely somewhere in late March, when we will complete talks with absolutely all partners,” the Labor Minister said.

Vasilescu also mentioned that talks with Education unionists will continue next week in working groups.