LabMin Vasilescu: Unified Wage Law to be rolled out as presented

The Unified Wage Law, at least as regards the administration staff, will be exactly as it has been presented, Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu said on Monday at the Parliament Palace, referring to the protests in this field.

“The right to go on strike is constitutional. They may go on strike. I’m telling you it is a political decision we have taken in the ruling coalition, and the Unified Wage Law, at least as regards its administration side, will be exactly as it has been presented. No grid is missing, because there is a classification of occupations – there is a minimum which is the national minimum salary and there is a maximum which is the salary of a deputy mayor. Afterwards, there is a positions’ classification, depending on the budget the administrations have, they will be able to design their pay grid. Needless to say that if in a Local Council or a County Council they set the entire budget for the locality, why couldn’t they set up the pay, too?” declared Lia Olguta Vasilescu, when asked about the protests in the central and local public administration in discontent at the draft Unified Wage Law, protests that are going to continue on Tuesday too in Bucharest, outside the Parliament Palace.

According to the minister, nobody can overstep power or do injustice to anyone as long as the local and county councils include representatives of all political parties – councillors – who approve the pay level, as they approve all investments in that locality, too.

“PSD’s Lower Chamber MPs gave me another 40 amendments to the salary law; I support those lowering incomes”

Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu stated on Monday, at the end of the meeting held by PSD’s Lower Chamber group, that she received another 40 amendments to the salary bill and she is willing to back those lowering incomes. The minister added that the intention is for the bill to receive the Labour Committee’s approval tomorrow, in order to be voted by the Lower Chamber next week.

“I’ve received another 40 amendments, now I’m going to the Labour Committee along with Chairman Solomon, to look over them, to see whether there are still any slip-ups and whether we’ll admit something else. We’ve decided, as strategy, to push the bill through the committee today and tomorrow, to give the Finances a week to calculate the impact once again. This time, the final [time] with the Senate’s amendments and with what we’ll take from the Lower Chamber again, in order to give the final vote on this bill next week,” the Labour Minister stated.

Olguta Vasilescu added she will endorse the amendments lowering incomes, not hiking them, considering that “it’s already very difficult.”

“A calculus was made (following the Senate’s amendments – editor’s note), it exceeds 32 billion (the salary envelope representing the total salary fund for four years – editor’s note), because of this we have to see what is happening within the Lower Chamber too. I also told my colleagues that I’m willing to endorse any amendment lowering [incomes] instead of hiking [incomes], because hiking them will already be very difficult. There is still some fine-tuning that we indeed have to make and because of this, before we start working on the law, I’d like to talk a bit more with my Labour Committee colleagues,” the minister added.

Iohannis: PSD fully responsible for pay law; expectations of me to amend it, a bit out of place

President Klaus Iohannis said Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) carries the full and final responsibility for the Unified Wage Law, and pointed out that expectations of him to modify something in the regulatory act are a bit “out of place and exaggerated”.

“The bill, as far as I know, has just cleared one Chamber and is about to enter the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making Chamber. When it reaches on my desk, for promulgation, I will probably make ampler statements, but for the moment I can share with you some ideas in connection with this bill. It appeared because it is in PSD’s governing program. PSD said right from the beginning that it wants this law, it has the majority, it controls all majorities in Parliament, it is at rule. It is a law for which the initiator – specifically PSD – carries full and definitive responsibility. I think we should not forget this,” Iohannis said after visiting the Here-There exhibition organized at the Cotroceni National Museum.

He underscored that expectations of him to modify this law “are a bit out of place and exaggerated”.

“Others – the opposition, trade unions, the professional organizations – had various opinions, some expressed publicly, others not. Expectations of me to change something at the law seem to me a bit out of place; generally speaking, even if I sent a law back to Parliament, if those who initiated it insist on keeping it their way, it stays like that and I do not want you to live with the impression that someone should intervene on a law for which PSD assumed explicit, vocal and clear responsibility; I find this a bit out of place and exaggerated,” the head of state said.