LaborMin Vasilescu attends specialized meetings Thursday and Friday in Paris, Brussels

Minister of Labor and Social Justice Lia-Olguta Vasilescu is attending, on Thursday, in Paris, a meeting chaired by French counterpart Myriam El Khomri, that will also be attended by other Labor Ministers from eight European countries, and the discussions will focus on the European Pillar of social rights.

According to a release of the Labor Ministry sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the Romanian Minister will be in Brussels on Friday, 3 March, where she is to attend the meeting of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council configuration (EPSCO), the section dedicated to ministers of employment and social policies.

“Minister Lia-Olguta Vasilescu has scheduled a bilateral meeting with Myriam El Khomri, the European Commissioner for employment, social affairs, skills and workforce mobility, wherein to debate the directive proposal regarding the detachment of workers and the revision of the Regulations No.883/2004 and No.987/2009 regarding the coordination of social security systems,” the release points out.