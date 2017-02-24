LaborMin Vasilescu meets delegation of Ford Romania

Minister of Labor and Social Justice Lia Olguta Vasilescu had on Friday a meeting with a delegation of the Ford Romania company, run by General Manager John Oldham, at the Ministry headquarters. The discussions tackled the possibility to increase the number of jobs at the Ford factory in Craiova, according to a release of the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice (MMJS).

“The discussions targeted the possibility to increase the number of jobs at the Ford factory in Craiova, in the context in which the MMJS is working, according the governing programme, for drawing up of normative acts through which the employers are to receive from the state (through European funding) the equivalent in lei of the amount of 250 euros, for three years, for each apprentice hired and 300 euros for each trainee, only under the condition of issuing apprentice and trainee certificates,” the release says.

The Ministry mentions that the measures aim to reduce unemployment and workforce qualification, but also to stimulate the employers, adding that the measures were appreciated by representatives of the US company.

Ford started production at the factory in Craiova in 2012, once the B-Max model was released, the first product of this factory and the first 5 stars EuroNCAP Romanian vehicle. In 2012 also, Ford started in Craiova the production of the EcoBoost engine. At the beginning of last year, President and General Manager of Ford Europe Jim Farley announced that the producer will build the EcoSport, a small size SUV, at the factory in Craiova starting the autumn of 2017, a model which will be sold on all European markets of Ford, except in Russia, and the investment stands at 200 million euros.