Labour cost surges 19 per cent in Romania in Q2, against same period of 2016

The hourly labour cost, adjusted form (depending on the number of working days), increased 6.63 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 against the previous quarter and 18.57 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, according to information released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In gross series (non-adjusted), the variation of the hourly labour cost saw a similar trend as the adjusted series (with increases by 7.91 per cent and 19.99 per cent respectively, for the same intervals).

Compared with the first three months of this year, the second quarter showed that the hourly labour costs (adjusted series, depending on the number of working days) increased for all economic operations.

Thus, in Q2 2017, the direct labour cost (wage expenses) saw an increase of 6.58 per cent against Q1, with indirect labour costs (non-wage) increasing 6.84 per cent. In gross series (non-adjusted), the two components increased 7.91 per cent and 7.93 per cent respectively, for the same intervals.

In Q2 2017, compared with the same time span last year, the hourly labour cost increased for all economic operations.

The growth recorded against the same quarter of the previous year – in adjusted series, depending on the working days, in the direct labour costs (wage) component reached 18.56 per cent, while in gross series (non-adjusted) 20.20 per cent. The indirect labour costs (non-wage) component recorded similar increases (18.65 per cent and 19.85 per cent respectively) in the same interval.