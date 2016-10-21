Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru not to run in parliament elections

Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru announced on Thursday that he will not run in the parliamentary elections in December. He confessed that he received, “from serious parties, offers that do me honour,” however he considers that his duty is to finalise the projects he started at the Labour Ministry. Dragos Pislaru pointed out that he would like to see the projects continued and implemented “in the interest of Romanians.”

“There have been plenty of speculations. We are entering a sensitive period in which any statement or decision is being used in electioneering. I believe I should eliminate this room for speculative manoeuvre in the public debate. I won’t run in these parliamentary elections. I have been politically affiliated on plenty of occasions – by others – wherever possible. There were journalists who nevertheless asked me about these rumours,” Dragos Pislaru wrote on Facebook.

The official says that the mission he undertook when he joined the Ciolos Government was to reform and build honest and sustainable measures in the employment, salary and social welfare domains. He pointed out he would like to see the projects continued at the Labour Ministry and implemented “in the interest of Romanians.”

“I received, from serious parties, offers that do me honour and that are oriented toward the future and I believe political involvement is important to consolidate democracy and develop the country. And so, the question left is why did I take the decision not to get involved now. To those who are raising this question, and obviously to the public opinion, I answer that my duty is to complete the projects I started at the Labour Ministry. Alongside Premier Ciolos and other Government colleagues, I took on the mission to carry out reform and to build honest, sustainable and predictable measures and principles in the employment, salary and social welfare policy. We need jobs, decent salaries, social services. Not electoral alms.”

“There is the need for fundamental reform in these Labour Ministry domains. We are intensely working on this as part of a formidable team and we will deliver. Even though the excessive use of the word “reform” has led to the depreciation of its significance, I believe that devising – over a nevertheless brief period – a set of measures, instruments and principles that would serve Romania’s medium- and long-term development means reform in the true meaning of the word.”

“This is my mission. This is the Government’s mission. This is what I want the mission of the future Romanian Parliament to be. I repeat, I won’t run in these parliamentary elections. However, I would surely be glad to see the Labour Ministry projects continued and implemented in the interest of Romanians,” Dragos Pislaru wrote.