Labour Minister: President Iohannis has no reason to send back in Parliament pay law

Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu stated on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis has no reason to send back in Parliament the unitary pay law.

“I think that he has no reason to send it back in Parliament. Moreover, day by day, we dismantle all these lies, including the one that only the salaries of the dignitaries have been raised and the funny thing is that their salaries actually decrease and all the other state employees’ salaries have risen. (…) I do not think he has any reason to send the law back in Parliament. Even if he does, it will be voted exactly the same. The only thing that can happen, but which I suspect the President of Romania does not want, is that the law will no longer apply from July 1, and we believe that those in the local public administration are already waiting for this law to enter the new salary grid, and with respect to the reasons for the unconstitutionality of the law, they do not exist,” the Labour Minister specified in Parliament.

Lia Olguta Vasilescu was asked about the announcement of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM requesting the head of state to send back the pay law in Parliament.

“From my point of view, only Parliament members have this right (to request the resubmission of a law in Parliament – ed.n.), the Ombudsman and the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ). It is only natural for the CSM to have this position, considering that half of the CSM is represented by prosecutors. (…) And the judge of district courts as compared to the judges of Tribunals or the Court of Appeal judges have different salaries and they are all magistrates,” the Labour Minister said.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) decided on Monday to notify the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis in view of sending back in Parliament the wage law, so that several amendments be re-analysed, sources from the Council stated for AGERPRES.

The CSM is of the opinion that the amendments concerning the pay gap between the judges from district courts and the judges in Tribunals should be analysed, the same differences between the prosecutors in the prosecutor’s offices attached to these courts, as well as the pay scheme of some of the auxiliary employees in the courts and Prosecutors’ offices, added the quoted sources.