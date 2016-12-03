LabourMin Pislaru: Uniform Pay Law has 19.5 billion lei budget impact

The draft law of the Uniform Pay Law has a 19.5 billion lei budget impact and envisages higher increases for the categories that have not benefited from salary rises in the past years, on Saturday stated the Labour minister, Dragos Pislaru.

He participated in the opening of the Protected Units Fair in Bucharest, where the media asked him to comment upon the statements by Bogdan Hossu, chairman of the Cartel Alfa Trade Union Confederation, who had stated on Wednesday that the pay law initiated by the Labour Ministry is a bad one.

Minister Pislaru said he wouldn’t start by using epithets, but he would only say that the law initiated in 2009-2010 and never enforced was about a too higher cost, rd 45 billion lei. The Parliament, added Pislaru, has had a majority, and yet they didn’t pass the said law. He added that the draft law proposed by his ministry has a 19.5 billion lei budget impact, which in his book means half of the precedent law’s impact.

He added that the current draft law aims to resolve inequities that existed so far in the pay system. Pislaru said that the salaries should not be ‘aesthetic’, but in accordance with the international good practices.

The bill of the Uniform Pay Law proposes 116 salary classes, from the smallest wage of 1,625 lei to the highest salary worth 22,000 lei.