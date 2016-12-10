Lara Fabian’s concert in Craiova, postponed

Lara Fabian’s Romanian fans who were eagerly waiting for the artist’s concert scheduled for Sunday, December 11th in Craiova, received with great disappointment the news made public on Friday by the organizers of the show, according to which it will be postponed due to technical problems.

“We regret to inform that due to last minute technical difficulties, and which are impossible to solve in time, the Romanian organizers of the concert in Craiova on December 11th 2016, are forced to postpone the concert date. The new date of the postponed show will be publicly announced the week of December 12 – 16th 2016,” the announcement made by the organizers maintains.