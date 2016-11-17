Laszlo Tokes has definitively lost the “Star of Romania”

MEP Laszlo Tokes has lost the trial at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in which he sued President Klaus Iohannis and PM Dacin Ciolos for the withdrawal of the Order “Star of Romania”. The decision can be appealed at the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ).

Laszlo Tokes asked to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, on April 21, to abolish the Decree dated March 4, 2014, accusing President Klaus Iohannis of breaching the Constitution by signing the decree of withdrawal of the honour, and also accusing PM Dacian Ciolos of countersigning the document, according to news.ro. On Tuesday, the Court ruled the decision in this case, which can be appealed to the High Court of Cassation and justice, by appeal, in 15 days since its notification.

“Rejects the request for summons as unfounded. Admits the request for ancillary voluntary action submitted in the interest of the defendants, by the intervener The Council of Honour for the Star of Romania National Order”, shows the decision of the Bucharest Court.

On April 4, MEP Laszlo Tokes asked President Klaus Iohannis to review the decision related to the withdrawal of the Order “Star of Romania”, requesting protection from Hungary, claiming that he feels threatened after he was called a “traitor” or a “foreign spy” in TV shows.

On March 4, President Iohannis signed the decree on the withdrawal of the Order “Star of Romania” from MEP Laszlo Tokes.

Tokes was granted the National Order “Star of Romania”, the highest honour offered by the Romanian state, in December, 2009, 20 years since the Revolution, by a decree signed by the President Traian Basescu.

On July 27, 2013, Tokes asked to the Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, at the courses held by the “Balvanyos” Summer University held at the Covasna spa, to build, together with his Government, “a national cooperation system”, so that it can be able to provide a “protectorate” to Transylvania, as Austria did with the South Tyrol”.

Later, President Traian Basescu stated at the Summer University held at Izvoru Muresului (Harghita), that “the one who asked for Transylvania to be subject of a protectorate, doesn’t deserve to be a Romanian citizen”. The participants to the event asked the withdrawal of the honours granted by the Romanian state to the “Hungarian extremists”.