Launch in Romania of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children. PM Grindeanu: Romania to make a priority of strengthening legislation to combat violence against children

Romania commits to make a priority of strengthening legislation and public policies to fight violence against children, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Thursday at the Victoria Palace, at the launch in Romania of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children.

“This partnership is aimed at putting an end to abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence and torture against children. Romania commits to make a priority of strengthening legislation and public policies fighting violence against children. Keeping silent about violence against children is not the way to follow. Perhaps some of us don’t wish to talk about such subjects, but you cannot shun a reality that deeply marks society. Maybe we are unwilling to accept that there are children in Europe, in Romania, who are subjected to physical, verbal, emotional abuse, to trafficking and exploitation,” said the PM.

He showed that violence against children must stop and that it depends on each of us if we choose to assist passively to this harsh reality or to fight it.

“As a Prime Minister, I call on the state institutions, ministries, and authorities to join this effort together with civil society organizations. Greater solidarity and cooperation are needed. I want us to improve the existing legislation, to be more careful about the way we apply the law. I am convinced that both the government and the majority that supports the government in Parliament can make significant progress,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

He underscored that violence against children is not only physical but also emotional or psychological, “let aside the cases where children are victims of sexual abuse. Violence against a child is the result of a combination of factors. It can mean parental neglect, or that the child is being exploited by family or the entourage,” the Prime Minister said in his plea for prevention.